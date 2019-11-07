Old Vic's A Christmas Carol Begins Broadway Run with Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge

A new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story A Christmas Carol arrives at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on November 7. The celebrated production, headlined by veteran actor Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony winner LaChanze as the Ghost of Christmas Present and two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past, will officially open on November 20.



Adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and directed by Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day), this acclaimed new take on A Christmas Carol comes to Broadway from London's Old Vic. The timeless tale of redemption features 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."



Rounding out the cast are Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as Nicholas, Alex Nee as Ferdy, Rachel Prather as Little Fan and Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer/George. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan share the role of Tiny Tim.



A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and sound design by Simon Baker.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.