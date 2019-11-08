Sponsored
Kristin Chenoweth Returns to Broadway with Solo Concert Engagement For the Girls

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 8, 2019
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

Kristin Chenoweth heads home to Broadway on November 8 with the new concert engagement For the Girls. The beloved Tony-winning star will play a limited run of the show at the Nederlander Theatre through November 17.

Based on her new album, For the Girls acts as Chenoweth's personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today. Chenoweth is expected to wow audiences with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love" and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland.

For the Girls arrives on the heels of Chenoweth's sold-out 2016 solo concert engagement My Love Letter to Broadway, which she performed to great acclaim at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Most known for her Tony-nominated turn as Glinda in Wicked, Chenoweth won a Tony for her standout performance as Sally Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Her other Broadway credits include a Tony-nominated performance in On the Twentieth Century, a Drama Desk-nominated performance in The Apple Tree and a Theatre World Award-winning turn in Steel Pier. Chenoweth won an Emmy Award for her performance as Olive Snook on Pushing Daisies.

For the Girls features direction by Richard Jay-Alexander and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

