The Muny to Produce On Your Feet!, Sweeney Todd, Smokey Joe’s Cafe & More in 2020

In 2020, The Muny will get up and make it happen! The beloved St. Louis theater has announced that the celebrated Gloria & Emilio Estefan musical On Your Feet! will make its Midwest regional premiere as part of the outdoor theater's 102nd season. The Muny has also scheduled a bouquet of other musicals to appear among its latest summer slate of shows.



"Our 2020 season continues the tradition of 'something for everyone' in St. Louis," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "These shows offer incredible variety, beauty, fun and drama, and we'll create with the fullness and power of our amazing new stage."



"After kicking off our second century with an 'only at The Muny' moment-filled 101st season, St. Louis has chosen a blockbuster lineup for 102," said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. "We expect this season to have a broad appeal with a mix of titles tailored specifically to what Muny-goers voted to see."



In addition to On Your Feet! (set to run from August 1-7), the 2020 Muny season will include Chicago (June 15-21), Mary Poppins (June 24-July 2), Sweeney Todd (July 6-12), Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 14-20), The Sound of Music (July 23-29) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 10-16).



Casting and creative teams for the 2020 Muny season will be announced at a later time.