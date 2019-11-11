Kristin Chenoweth Delights Broadway Audiences in New Concert Engagement For the Girls

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth returned to Broadway on November 8 with a star-packed concert engagement titled For the Girls. The production will continue for a limited engagement through November 17 at the Nederlander Theatre.



Based on her new album, For the Girls acts as Chenoweth's personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today. Chenoweth is expected to wow audiences with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love" and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland.



In celebration of Chenoweth's return to the Great White Way, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the Wicked original singing out, giving her all to a crowd of adoring fans.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.