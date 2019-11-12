Welcome to the Rock! Becky Gulsvig, Emily Walton & Paul Whitty Join Broadway's Come From Away

Three new cast members step into the main-stem production of Come From Away on November 12. Becky Gulsvig and Emily Walton reprise their touring performances as Beverley Bass and Janice, while Paul Whitty takes on the role of Oz. They replace Tony nominee Jenn Colella, Alex Finke and Geno Carr, who exited the musical on November 10.



In addition to her touring turn in Come From Away, Gulsvig's credits include Broadway performances in School of Rock, Legally Blonde and Hairspray.

Emily Walton

Walton's résumé includes prior Broadway turns in August: Osage County and Peter and the Starcatcher. She joins a Come From Away cast that happens to include her uncle, Broadway vet Jim Walton, in the role of Nick.



Whitty has previously appeared on Broadway in Gettin' the Band Back Together, Amélie, Once and The Full Monty.



Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.