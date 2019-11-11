Odds & Ends: Anthony Rapp & Ken Ithiphol Announce Engagement & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



To Days of Inspiration! Anthony Rapp & Ken Ithiphol Announce Engagement

Anthony Rapp, the beloved actor who originated the role of Mark Cohen in Rent, and his longtime love, Ken Ithiphol, announced their engagement this weekend. Rapp and Ithiphol had been dating since January 2016. "So something happened tonight," Rapp wrote on Instagram. "I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I'm so very thrilled to share this news." In addition to Rapp's iconic turn in Rent (which he reprised in the musical's film adaptation), he has been seen on Broadway in If/Then, Six Degrees of Separation, Precious Sons, The Little Prince and the Aviator and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. In recent years, he's become more known for his performance as Paul Stamets on Star Trek: Discovery. Many congrats to Rapp and Ithiphol on the exciting news!



Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella Sets U.K. Premiere at Hope Mill Theatre

The celebrated Broadway version of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will appear in the U.K. for the first time next year. Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre will produce the musical, directed by Joseph Houston, from May 9 through June 6, 2020 ahead of a bow at the Clonter Opera Theatre in Cheshire from June 9-14. This Cinderella was first seen as a 1957 TV special starring Julie Andrews, after which a stage adaptation was licensed for community theaters. The musical debuted on Broadway in a 2013 production, featuring a revised book by Douglas Carter Beane and starring Laura Osnes in the title role. Casting for the U.K. staging will be announced soon.



Laurel Griggs, Broadway Actress of Once, Dies at 13

Laurel Griggs, a rising star who appeared on Broadway twice, passed away recently, according to Variety. The cause of death was a massive asthma attack. Griggs was 13. Griggs made her Broadway debut as Ivanka in the Tony-winning musical Once, remaining with the production for 17 months. She followed up that performance with a turn as Polly in the 2013 revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof alongside Scarlett Johansson and Benjamin Walker. Her screen credits include two appearances on Saturday Night Live as well as turns in Cafe Society, Louie and Bubble Guppies. Donations in Griggs' memory can be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.