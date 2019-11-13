Celebrated Theatrical Event Slava's Snowshow Officially Reopens on Broadway

The eagerly anticipated return engagement of the wintertime spectacle Slava's Snowshow opens at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 13. The dazzling production, created and staged by acclaimed Russian clown Slava Polunin, will continue for a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.



Back on Broadway for the first time in over a decade, Slava's Snowshow features a cast of 10 in a series of breathtaking stage images culminating in a joyous, swirling snowstorm that sweeps across the stage, filling the theater and engulfing the audience. The show ran for 1,004 performances from September 2004 to January 2007 at off-Broadway's Union Square Theatre and first arrived on Broadway in December 2008.



The production features creator Slava Polunin alongside Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler and Elena Ushakova.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Zhimo and the multi-talented company of Slava's Showshow thrilling Broadway audiences with an exciting holiday experience.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.