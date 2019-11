Crain’s New York Business Hall of Fame salutes the professional and philanthropic contributions of New York’s top business leaders, and Charlotte St. Martin is one of them. The Broadway League president attended the Crain's Hall of Fame luncheon at New York's Plaza Hotel on November 12. Of this year's six inductees, St. Martin is the only woman. Take a look at the photos from the big day as St. Martin's colleagues stepped out to celebrate her honor.

Broadway League President and Crain's Hall of Fame honoree Charlotte St. Martin beams alongside Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer of the John Gore Organization.

The John Gore Organization's Interactive Division Co-CEO and CTO Matt Kupchin and Interactive Division Co-CEO Jerome Kane snap a photo with Charlotte St. Martin.