Go Inside the Winter Spectacle of Slava's Snowshow on Broadway

Winter is coming and Slava's Snowshow is coming with it! The revival of Slava's Snowshow is playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre through January 5, and now you can get a glimpse of the magical madness. Slava Polunin, the star and creator of the show, hit the Sondheim stage along with his co-stars to show off their snowy tricks. Full of illusions, sketches and a whole lot of snow, Slava's Snowshow will put everyone in the holiday spirit. Check out the photos below of the cast in action and be sure to visit this wintry theatrical event.

Slava Polunin delights with a balloon trick.

The cast acts out a sketch.