A Christmas Carol, Starring Campbell Scott, Opens on Broadway

A new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story A Christmas Carol opens at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on November 20. The fresh production, headlined by veteran actor Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony winner LaChanze as the Ghost of Christmas Present and two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past, began previews on November 7.



Adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and directed by Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day), this new take on A Christmas Carol comes to Broadway from London's Old Vic. The timeless tale of redemption features 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."



Rounding out the cast are Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as Nicholas, Alex Nee as Ferdy, Rachel Prather as Little Fan and Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer/George. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan share the role of Tiny Tim.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Scott portraying Scrooge alongside a talented company of co-stars.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.