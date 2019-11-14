High Flying, Adored! See Maia Reficco, Solea Pfeiffer & the Cast of Evita Celebrate Their First Night at City Center

Oh, what a circus! New York City Center's special staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony-winning musical Evita celebrated its first night gala performance on November 13. Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco split the role of Eva Perón in the production, which is directed by Sammi Cannold and also features Jason Gotay as Che. Evita is scheduled to run through November 24. Take a look at the pics of the cast on their exciting opening night, and experience the company's star quality for yourself!

Evita's co-choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby gather 'round their director Sammi Cannold.

Jason Gotay, who plays Che, takes his curtain call.

Evita stars Maia Reficco and Solea Pfeiffer join hands for an emotional bow.