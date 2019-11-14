Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

High Flying, Adored! See Maia Reficco, Solea Pfeiffer & the Cast of Evita Celebrate Their First Night at City Center

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 14, 2019
Maia Reficco, Solea Pfeiffer & Jason Gotay
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Oh, what a circus! New York City Center's special staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony-winning musical Evita celebrated its first night gala performance on November 13. Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco split the role of Eva Perón in the production, which is directed by Sammi Cannold and also features Jason Gotay as Che. Evita is scheduled to run through November 24. Take a look at the pics of the cast on their exciting opening night, and experience the company's star quality for yourself!

Evita's co-choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby gather 'round their director Sammi Cannold.
Jason Gotay, who plays Che, takes his curtain call.
Evita stars Maia Reficco and Solea Pfeiffer join hands for an emotional bow.
Congrats to City Center's talented company of Evita! Experience their star quality through November 24.
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Brandon Victor Dixon to Join Rachel Bay Jones in Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center
  2. Tina, Hadestown, Beetlejuice & Ain't Too Proud to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  3. Glimpse the Glamour of the Broadway-Bound New Musical Diana
  4. Back to the Future Musical Completes Casting for World Premiere Staging in the U.K.
  5. Idina Menzel & Lea Michele Join NBC Holiday Special Christmas in Rockefeller Center
Back to Top
Newsletters