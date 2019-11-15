Follies Film in the Works; James Goldman-Stephen Sondheim Musical Classic to Be Directed by Dominic Cooke

The James Goldman-Stephen Sondheim musical Follies is heading to the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, film rights for the well-loved 1971 musical have been secured by producers Heyday Films and BBC Films. Dominic Cooke, who helmed the show at London's National Theatre, will direct.

In a statement, Sondheim said, "Over the years, there have been many attempts to bring Follies to the screen, but not until Dominic Cooke's brilliant production at the National Theatre of Great Britain did it seem like it could be a real movie. I'm more than delighted, I'm thrilled, that it's finally going to happen."

With a book by Goldman and music and lyrics by Sondheim, Follies is set at a reunion of former follies performers. It features many classic Sondheim songs including "I'm Still Here," "Broadway Baby," "Losing My Mind," "Waiting for the Girls Upstairs," "In Buddy’s Eyes" and "Could I Leave You."

In his own statement, Cooke said, "James Goldman's skillful book nods as much to the golden age of movie musicals as to Broadway, so it feels like natural material to turn into a movie." The film will be produced by David Heyman and Rosie Alison, with Rose Garnett as executive producer.

Produced by Hal Prince and directed by Prince and Michael Bennett, Follies premiered at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 4, 1971 and won seven 1972 Tony Awards including Best Original Score. Cooke's National Theatre revival, which premiered in 2017 and had a return engagement in 2019, starred Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee, Philip Quast and Imelda Staunton.



Check out Bennett in that production in the footage below.



