Hear Taylor Swift's Soulful Rendition of the New Song 'Beautiful Ghosts' from the Cats Film

by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 15, 2019
Taylor Swift
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

We were thrilled when we found out a few weeks ago that Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber had crafted an original song for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Cats. Titled "Beautiful Ghosts" and performed on-screen by Francesca Hayward, who plays the role of Victoria, we learned that the haunting song would also be sung by Swift (who plays Bombalurina) on the film's studio recording. Swift's stirring rendition has just been released as a delightful lyric video, and we can't stop singing along. Hear the fan-favorite music star lend her voice to the new tune below and gear up to see the star-packed Cats film in cinemas on December 20.

