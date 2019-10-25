Sponsored
Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber Wrote a New Song for the Cats Film

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 25, 2019

As if we needed another reason to get excited about the Cats movie. The Tony-winning musical's legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that he crafted an original song for the film with popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who will appear in the cast as Bombalurina. Titled "Beautiful Ghosts," the number will be performed by cast member Francesca Hayward, who plays the role of Victoria. But don't fret, Swift will also lend her vocals to the new tune on the film's studio recording. Get a sample of the haunting new song below and mark your calendar: the star-packed Cats film arrives in cinemas on December 20.

Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift
(Photo provided by Big Honcho Media)
