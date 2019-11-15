Further Casting Set for Old Vic's Beckett Double Bill Starring Alan Cumming & Daniel Radcliffe

Further casting has been announced for the upcoming double bill of Samuel Beckett's Endgame and Rough for Theatre II at London's Old Vic. The previously announced production, directed by Richard Jones, will begin previews on January 27, 2020 and open on February 4.



New to the company are Karl Johnson (Noises Off, Girl From the North Country) and Jane Horrocks (Sweet Panic, East Is East). They will appear alongside the previously announced Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe.



The production will feature movement by Sarah Fahie, scenic design by Stuart Laing, lighting design by Adam Silverman and sound design by Fergus O'Hare.



The repertory stagings will run for a limited engagement through March 28, 2020.