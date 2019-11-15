Mark Rylance to Star in World Premiere Semmelweiss at Bristol Old Vic

Three-time Tony-winning actor Mark Rylance will head the cast of the world premiere play Semmelweiss next year at the Bristol Old Vic, according to The Stage. Tom Morris will direct the new work, penned by Stephen Brown in collaboration with Rylance and Tom Morris, scheduled to run from June 13 through July 25, 2020.



Based on an original idea by Rylance, Semmelweiss centers on the maverick Dr. Semmelweis (Rylance), who is confronted by the terrible death toll of childbed fever and makes a discovery that could save hundreds of thousands of new mothers. But when the medical establishment questions his methods, rejects his theory and doubts his sanity, the controversial surgeon finds that being a pioneer is not enough.



Rylance earned Tony Awards for his turns in Boeing-Boeing, Jerusalem and Twelfth Night. He also won an Academy Award for his performance in Bridge of Spies and earned an Emmy nom for Wolf Hall.