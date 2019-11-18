The Fans Have Chosen! Meet the Top Three Finalists in The Search For Roxie

The votes have been counted and now we know the top three finalists in The Search for Roxie! After Chicago casting directors Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitely as well as longtime star Charlotte d'Amboise narrowed down the submissions to the top 10 semi-finalists, it was then your turn to vote for your favorite Roxie hopeful! Now that the submissions are in and tallied, the finalists with the most votes are: Kate Gulotta, Khalifa White and Emma Pittman.

The three finalists will come to New York City, where they will go to Roxie bootcamp before officially auditioning in person for a panel of guest judges to become Broadway's Roxie Hart. Each performer will get rehearsal time and one-on-one tips from Chicago's creative team before their once-in-a-lifetime audition opportunity.

Check out the video below to see what happened when the finalists (who thought they were just being interviewed) were surprised by The Search for Roxie host Paige Davis with the good news!

Tune in next time to see the finalists meet with the Chicago creative team and head to Roxie Boot Camp.