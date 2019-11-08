Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Kate Gulotta, Emma Pittman, Kaelee Albritton, Gail Bennett, Madeleine Corliss, Ginny Swanson, Khalifa White, Emily Britt, Bailey Rose and Megan Meyer

It's Your Final Chance to Vote for the Top 3 Finalists in The Search for Roxie

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 8, 2019

Time is running out to vote for your favorite performer to get a spot as the top three finalists in The Search for Roxie! In the second episode, Chicago casting directors Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitely, along with longtime Roxie Charlotte d'Amboise, watched all the audition tapes and narrowed down the hopefuls to the top 10 semi-finalists.

Now it's your turn to vote for which three leading ladies impressed you most with their razzle dazzle by visiting chicagothemusical.com/roxiecasting by midnight on November 8!

The semi-finalists in The Search for Roxie are: Kaelee Albritton, Gail Bennett, Emily Britt, Madeleine Corliss, Kate Gulotta, Megan Meyer, Emma Pittman, Bailey Rose, Ginny Swanson and Khalifa White.

Watch the second episode of The Search for Roxie below to see their submissions and go to chicagothemusical.com/roxiecasting to cast your vote!

 

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer & More to Star in The Minutes on Broadway
  2. Watch Tina Star Adrienne Warren's Roof-Raising Rendition of 'Proud Mary'
  3. Ceiling Collapses During Performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre
  4. Come From Away Star Jenn Colella Readies for Take Off from the Show that Made Her a 'Better Actor, Singer and Person'
  5. Meet Your Top 10 Semi-Finalists in The Search for Roxie and Vote for Your Favorite Three!
Newsletters