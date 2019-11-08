It's Your Final Chance to Vote for the Top 3 Finalists in The Search for Roxie

Time is running out to vote for your favorite performer to get a spot as the top three finalists in The Search for Roxie! In the second episode, Chicago casting directors Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitely, along with longtime Roxie Charlotte d'Amboise, watched all the audition tapes and narrowed down the hopefuls to the top 10 semi-finalists.

Now it's your turn to vote for which three leading ladies impressed you most with their razzle dazzle by visiting chicagothemusical.com/roxiecasting by midnight on November 8!

The semi-finalists in The Search for Roxie are: Kaelee Albritton, Gail Bennett, Emily Britt, Madeleine Corliss, Kate Gulotta, Megan Meyer, Emma Pittman, Bailey Rose, Ginny Swanson and Khalifa White.

Watch the second episode of The Search for Roxie below to see their submissions and go to chicagothemusical.com/roxiecasting to cast your vote!