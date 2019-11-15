Clive Owen Cast as Bill Clinton in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story

Stage-and-screen star Clive Owen will portray President Bill Clinton in FX's hotly anticipated new American Crime Story series Impeachment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The previously announced third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will focus on the Monica Lewinsky scandal and Clinton's impeachment.



Known in Broadway circles for his turns in M. Butterfly and Old Times, Owen earned an Oscar nomination for Closer and an Emmy nom for Hemingway & Gellhorn. He recently appeared in a new staging of The Night of the Iguana in London's West End.



Owen joins a previously announced Impeachment: American Crime Story cast that includes Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!) as Lewinsky, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George) as Clinton accuser Paula Jones and Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) as Lewinsky confidante Linda Tripp. The role of Hillary Clinton is still to be cast.



Impeachment: American Crime Story is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. The series is expected to debut in fall 2020.