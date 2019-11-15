Celebration in Memory of Harold Prince to Be Held in December at Majestic Theatre

A celebration of the life and legacy of late director/producer Harold Prince will be held at the Majestic Theatre on December 16 at 1:30pm. Prince passed away on July 31 in Reykjavik, Iceland following a brief illness. He was 91.



The tribute, which is open to friends, family and the theater community, will feature tributes and performances from colleagues and loved ones. The Majestic is the 31-year home of Prince's record-breaking musical The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history.



The recipient of a record 21 Tony Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2006, Prince had an unparalleled career as producer and director, reinventing the musical genre over seven decades with his groundbreaking work. In addition to Phantom, Prince shepherded to Broadway such groundbreaking musicals as Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, Cabaret and Fiddler on the Roof.



For more information on the December 16 event, email halprincememorial@gmail.com.