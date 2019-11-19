Prince of Egypt Star Luke Brady Debuts Stephen Schwartz's Inspirational New Song from the Upcoming Stage Musical

We're just months away from the highly anticipated U.K. premiere staging of The Prince of Egypt, which will arrive in London's West End next year. In advance of the new stage musical, the production has released a music video featuring Luke Brady, who will play Moses, singing the uplifting, brand-new song "Footprints on the Sand." The Prince of Egypt musical, which includes the beloved tunes from the Dreamworks film along with 10 additional songs from Schwartz, will play the Dominion Theatre beginning on February 5, 2020. Watch Brady lend his voice to the Schwartz's new number below and keep fingers crossed that The Prince of Egypt makes its way to Broadway soon.