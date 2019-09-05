Prince of Egypt Musical Completes Casting for U.K. Premiere in London's West End

Full casting has been announced for the highly anticipated U.K. premiere staging of The Prince of Egypt, arriving in London's West End next year. The previously announced production, directed by Scott Schwartz and featuring 10 new songs by the film's composer, Stephen Schwartz, will play the Dominion Theatre beginning on February 5, 2020 with an opening night set for February 25.



Newly announced casting includes Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, with an ensemble comprising Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.



They join the previously announced Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya and Adam Pearce as Hotep.



With a book by Philip LaZebnik, The Prince of Egypt follows two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, who find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.



Schwartz's new score will be complemented by his Academy Award-winning song from the film, "When You Believe," in addition to "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted" and "Through Heaven's Eyes."



The production will feature musical direction by Dave Rose, with scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll, illusion design by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and musical supervision/arrangements by Dominick Amendum.