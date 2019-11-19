See Bradley Cooper Host the 2019 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors

Tony and Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper hosted the 2019 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at Second in New York City on November 18. The evening celebrated AMF's mission to provide access and equity to quality theater education in New York City public schools, and to increasing the number of students that receive a dedicated theater education as an integral part of their academic curriculum. Filmmaker Rebecca Miller, the daughter of celebrated playwright Arthur Miller, served as co-chair for the gala. As AMF's largest event of the year, the celebration raised funds for the foundation's public school theater education programs and featured performances from Broadway luminaries like Sutton Foster, Raúl Esparza, Lena Hall, Darren Criss as well as dancer Ayodele Casel. Broadway.com and parent company The John Gore Organization are proud supporters of AMF.

The John Gore Organization Chairman and CEO John Gore suits up for the annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors. Broadway.com and JGO support the Arthur Miller Foundations's efforts to support theater education in New York City public schools.