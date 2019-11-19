See Angela Lansbury & More Stars Bow in the Roundabout's The Importance of Being Earnest Benefit

The Roundabout Theatre Company's one-night benefit staging of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest was certainly talent-packed! Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury starred as Lady Bracknell in the performance, which took place on November 18 at the American Airlines Theatre. The cast also included real-life couple Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater appearing as onstage couple Gwendolen Fairfax and John Worthing, Tom Rhoads as Algernon Moncrieff, Rebecca Night as Cecily Cardew and Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as Miss Prism. The sold-out benefit raised $600,000 in support of new productions and world-premiere plays and more. Take a look at the fab curtain call photo!