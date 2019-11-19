Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More to Lead Reading of New Musical Based on Vacation Film Franchise

A slew of stage stars will come together on November 21 for an industry reading of Broadway Vacation, a new musical drawn from characters in the popular Vacation film franchise. The previously announced musical is being developed by producers Ken Davenport and Kurt Deutsch in a special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

Will Swenson

Stars set to take part in the reading include Tony nominee Kerry Butler, Tony nominee Will Swenson, Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee, Deven May, Nic Ryan, John Behlmann, Sarah Bishop, Jordan Gelber, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Joanna Glushak, Jeff Hiller, Jaygee Macapugay, Tiffany Mann, Cheech Manohar, Livvy Marcus, Christopher Martinez, Sarah-Anne Martinez and Elliot Mattox.



Broadway Vacation features a book, music and lyrics by Steve Rosen and David Rossmer (The Other Josh Cohen). The reading will be directed by Donna Feore, with music direction by Meg Zervoulis and music supervision by Glen Kelly.



Look back at the original trailer for National Lampoon's Vacation below.



