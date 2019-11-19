Christmas Arrives Early! Here Is Your First Look at A Christmas Carol on Broadway

Charles Dickens' holiday masterpiece A Christmas Carol has been adapted for a new stage play by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Tony-winning scribe Jack Thorne and directed by Tony-winning director Matthew Warchus. Campbell Scott stars as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. Tony winners LaChanze and Andrea Martin star as the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Past, respectively. The production opens on November 20 at the Lyceum Theatre. Take a look at the photos, and then enjoy the heartwarming production through January 5, 2020.

Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge and the Broadway cast of A Christmas Carol.

Andrea Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol.