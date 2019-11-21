Argentinian Star Maia Reficco on Sharing the Role of Eva Perón with Solea Pfeiffer in Evita and More

Maia Reficco is known for starring in Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally's Mashup, a TV series that features a mashup of classical and pop music. Now, the 19-year-old Argentinian star is appearing as Young Eva Perón in New York City Center's production of Evita. To celebrate the limited-run, Reficco stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to chat with Beth Stevens about sharing the title role with Solea Pfeiffer, connecting with her Argentinian roots and more.

Maia Reficco in Evita (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Although she was born in Massachusetts, Reficco's family moved to Argentina when she was seven years old. "Being an Argentinian, I've heard of Eva Perón my whole life," she said. "It's a huge responsibility and honor. She's such an icon for us back home that we don't really see her as a human being. Doing this has made her more real to me. To understand why she did what she did and get more backstory is really beautiful."

Sharing the role with Solea Pfeiffer, Reficco represents Perón's younger years. "I think splitting the character gives us much more depth," she said. "It's like I'm playing Eva Duarte and Solea is Eva Perón; I'm her past life haunting her on stage. And the idea by [director] Sammi Cannold is brilliant. Having a female director direct a show about a woman that was written by men gives it whole new life."

Evita marks Reficco's professional stage debut, and she was so surprised by it that she originally deleted the email offering her an audition. "I got an email about the audition and thought it was spam," she said. "I just didn't think it was real. And then I got another one, and another one and was like, 'Wait, is this real?' Once I realized it was real I sent in my audition right away. They replied to me the next day saying I got a call back. It all happened very fast."

While Reficco may be new to the New York stage, she knows how to play to a crowd thanks to starring in Kally's Mashup and touring the world performing songs from the hit TV show. "I remember when I got offered the role they sent me three songs, and I couldn't believe what I was hearing," she said. "It's a mashup of pop and classical songs that just makes you happy. People message me saying that I'm the reason why they started playing piano or singing, and nothing's better than kind of giving that message of learning and studying."

