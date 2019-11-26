Sponsored
Jessica Phillips Reprises Her Touring Turn in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 26, 2019
Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen in the national touring production of "Dear Evan Hansen"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Stage veteran Jessica Phillips steps into the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen beginning on November 26. Phillips repeats her national touring performance as Heidi Hansen, replacing Lisa Brescia, who took her final bow at the Music Box Theatre on November 24.

Phillips has previously appeared on Broadway in Leap of Faith, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Next to Normal and The Scarlet Pimpernel. Her screen credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Elementary.

Phillips joins a current cast that includes Broadway.com vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan Hansen, Tony nominee Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
