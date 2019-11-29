The Illusionists Returns to Broadway for Limited Holiday Engagement

The mind-bending magic show The Illusionists heads back to the Great White Way on November 29 with the popular show Magic of the Holidays. The production plays the Neil Simon Theatre for a limited run through January 5, 2020.



The production brings master entertainers Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Kevin James, Sos & Victoria Petrosyan and Enzo Weyne to the Broadway stage. In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.



The Illusionists previously played four holiday engagements on the Great White Way, appearing at the Marquis Theatre in 2018 and 2014, the Neil Simon in 2016 and the Palace in 2015. The high-tech magic extravaganza has toured extensively both in the U.S. and abroad, including Mexico City, London, Dubai and Sydney.



Look back at The Illusionists' 2014 Broadway premiere below.



