The Illusionists Delights Broadway Audiences with Feats of Magic at the Neil Simon Theatre

After four holiday prior engagements on the Great White Way, the hit magic show The Illusionists is back with the smash-hit production Magic of the Holidays. The fan-favorite show will continue for a limited run through January 5, 2020 at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Magic of the Holidays brings master entertainers Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Kevin James, Eric Chien, Dom Chambers and Enzo Weyne to the Broadway stage. In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

In celebration of The Illusionists' return to the Great White Way, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the internationally acclaimed group of magic makers thrilling audiences on the Rialto.

About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.