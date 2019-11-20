Sponsored
David Byrne & the Cast of American Utopia Offer Up a Lively Performance on The Tonight Show

by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 20, 2019
David Byrne with the company of "American Utopia"
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

American Utopia is a Broadway sensation. The new theatrical performance piece based on David Byrne's album has been playing to excited crowds nightly since performances began last month at the Hudson Theatre. In celebration of the musical's success, Byrne and his company of actor-musicians paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 19 to sing "Road to Nowhere." Check out the company of performers singing out below and then make plans to experience the thrill of American Utopia on the Great White Way.

