Fires in the Mirror Receives Third & Final Extension at Off-Broadway's Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 20, 2019
Michael Benjamin Washington in "Fires in the Mirror"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Signature Theatre has announced a final extension to its new staging of Anna Deavere Smith's solo play Fires in the Mirror. The off-Broadway production, which stars Michael Benjamin Washington, will now run through December 22 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Based on real events, Fires in the Mirror follows the deaths of an African-American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991, as underlying racial tensions affect the community of Crown Heights and a civil outbreak erupts.

Fires in the Mirror features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede M. Ayite, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman and projection design by Hannah Wasileski.

Saheem Ali directs the production, which began previews on October 22 and officially opened on November 11.

Fires in the Mirror

Signature Theatre Company presents Anna Deavere Smith's landmark play.
