Odds & Ends: Sierra Boggess & Gavin Lee to Star in Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol Benefit & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Sierra Boggess & Gavin Lee to Star in Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol Benefit

A talented group of stage stars have signed on to appear in an upcoming Actors Fund benefit performance of Jule Styne and Bob Merrill's Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol. Carl Andress will direct the event, set to play the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College on December 16 at 7:30pm. The cast will include Sierra Boggess as Belle, Gavin Lee as Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge, Claybourne Elder as Bob Crachit, Kyle Selig as Young Ebenezer, Matthew Scott as Fred, Michael Potts as Jacob Marley, Don Darryl Rivera as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Frederic Odgaard as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Klea Blackhurst as the Charwoman, Jennifer Cody as the Laundress, Jeff Blumenkrantz as the Undertaker, Stephen DeRosa as The Old Man and Jeff Hiller as The Director. Additional casting will be announced soon.



Tony-Nominated Constitution & Two World Premieres Added to La Jolla Season

San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse has announced three additional productions set to appear as part of its 2020-2021 season. Newly scheduled works include Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler; the world premiere musical Bhangin' It, featuring a book by Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza, music and lyrics by Sam Willmott and direction by Amy Anders Corcoran; and Lauren Yee's world premiere play Mother Russia, directed by Tyne Rafaeli. These productions join the previously announced new musical Lempicka, featuring a book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould and direction by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. Production dates will be announced soon.



New Musical Other World from [title of show] Team to Make World Premiere in 2020

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the world premiere production of the new musical Other World, arriving at the New Hope, PA theater next spring. Adrienne Campbell-Holt will direct the new tuner, set to begin previews on March 13, 2020 and officially open on March 28. Featuring a book by Tony nominee Hunter Bell and a score by his [title of show] collaborator Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee, Other World follows Sri and Lorraine, who are magically and unexpectedly transported into Sri's favorite video game, "Other World." Now trapped in a fantastical game universe, this unlikely pair must work together, discover their hidden inner strengths and connect with other gamers to find their way home. The production will feature choreography by Karla Puno Garcia.



Final Casting Announced for Tom Stoppard's World Premiere Leopoldstadt

Casting is complete for Leopoldstadt, a new play by Tom Stoppard making its world premiere in London's West End this winter. The previously announced production, directed by Patrick Marber, will begin previews on January 25, 2020 and open on February 12 at Wyndham's Theatre. Newly announced cast members include Faye Castelow, Felicity Davidson, Avye Leventis and Sadie Shimmin. They join the previously announced Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Joe Coen, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld and Alexis Zegerman. The production is slated to play a limited engagement through June 13.