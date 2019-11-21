Patrick Stewart to Revisit Award-Winning One-Man Christmas Carol for Two Nights Off-Broadway

After four cheered engagements on the Great White Way, stage-and-screen star Patrick Stewart will reprise his unique solo take on A Christmas Carol for two nights off-Broadway this holiday season. Stewart will perform the show at Theater 511 on December 11 and 13 at 8:00pm; proceeds from both performances will benefit City Harvest and Ars Nova.



Adapted by Stewart from Charles Dickens' novel, this unique perspective on the classic sees Stewart as Scrooge, Fezziwig, Tiny Tim, the Three Ghosts and every other yuletide Dickensian character in the well-known holiday tale. The one-man production uses minimal set pieces, relying instead on Dickens' text and Stewart's ability to portray every character in the story.



Stewart previously brought his Christmas Carol to Broadway in 1991, 1992, 1994 and 2001, winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance in the production's debut.



Stewart is the recipient of Olivier Awards for his performances in Antony and Cleopatra and Hamlet and a Tony nomination for Macbeth. His screen work has earned him four Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nods.