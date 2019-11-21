Imelda Staunton to Star as Dolly Levi in New London Staging of Hello, Dolly!; Jenna Russell to Play Irene Molloy

Olivier-winning actresses Imelda Staunton and Jenna Russell have been cast as Dolly Levi and Irene Molloy, respectively, in a new West End production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's classic musical Hello, Dolly!, according to Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail. Dominic Cooke will direct the revival, set to play a 30-week run at the Adelphi Theatre beginning on August 11, 2020.

Jenna Russell

Staunton won Olivier Awards for her turns in Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy and A Chorus of Disapproval/The Corn Is Green. She earned an Emmy nomination for The Girl and an Oscar nod for Vera Drake.



Russell earned an Olivier Award for her turn in Sunday in the Park with George, a performance she later reprised on Broadway to Tony-nominated effect. Her other London stage credits include The Bridges of Madison County, Fun Home and Merrily We Roll Along.



This new production of Hello, Dolly! will feature choreography by Bill Deamer, music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck and scenic/costume design by Rae Smith.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.