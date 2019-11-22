Helen Mirren & Mark Strong to Lead Modern-Day Oedipus in London's West End

Award-winning stars Helen Mirren and Mark Strong have signed on to headline a unique new take on Sophocles' tragedy Oedipus, according to The Daily Mail. Robert Icke's new perspective on the classic work will arrive in London's West End in late 2020 followed by the possibility of a Broadway transfer.

Mark Strong

Icke said of his modern-day interpretation, "We meet Oedipus (Strong), Jocasta (Mirren) and their four children on the night of a major election, in an unspecified country." He went on to specify, "It's not a British election."



Mirren is an acting legend who earned an Oscar for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen; she went on to win Olivier and Tony Awards for playing the same historical icon in Peter Morgan's stage drama The Audience. Her screen work has also netted her four Emmy Awards.



Strong won the Olivier Award for his turn as Eddie in Ivo van Hove's production of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge. He reprised that performance on Broadway to Tony-nominated effect.



Dates and a theater for Oedipus are still to be announced.