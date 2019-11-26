Gideon Glick Will Take Over as Seymour in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors; Production Extends Again

Don't it go to show, ya never know! On the heels of a two-week run in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors while Jonathan Groff was on leave, Gideon Glick has signed on to succeed Groff as Seymour Krelborn in the new production at the Westside Theatre next year. Glick will play the role from January 21 through a new extension date of March 8, 2020, with Groff slated to take his final bow in the revival on January 19.



Glick earned his first Tony nomination this past season for his performance as Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird, during which he vlogged for Broadway.com. His résumé also includes a Broadway-debut turn in Spring Awakening (alongside Groff), as well as Significant Other and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He has previously appeared off-Broadway in The Harvest, Into the Woods and Wild Animals You Should Know.



Glick will join a cast that includes Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tom Alan Robbins as Mr. Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal and Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the company are Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright and Teddy Yudain.