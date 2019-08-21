Sponsored
Gideon Glick to Play Seymour in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors for Two Weeks

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 21, 2019
Gideon Glick
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Gideon Glick, Tony-nominated standout of To Kill a Mockingbird, has signed on to fill in for his former Spring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff in the upcoming off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Glick will take on the role of Seymour from November 5-17, while Groff is on a scheduled leave from the production.

In addition to his current turn as Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird, Glick's résumé includes a Broadway-debut turn as Ernst in Spring Awakening alongside Groff as Melchior. Glick's other Broadway credits include Significant Other and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

The previously announced principal cast of Little Shop will also include two-time Tony nominee Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tom Alan Robbins as Mr. Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal and Joy Woods as Chiffon.

Directed by Tony-winning Spring Awakening director Michael Mayer, the production is scheduled to begin previews on September 17 and open on October 17 at the Westside Theatre.

Little Shop of Horrors

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle star in the off-Broadway revival of this cult favorite musical.
View Comments

