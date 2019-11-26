Max Crumm, Jacob Dickey & More Round Out the Cast of Emojiland

We're all smiles! Max Crumm and Jacob Dickey are among the newly announced batch of stars set to appear in the upcoming off-Broadway transfer of Emojiland. The previously announced tuner will run for a limited engagement from January 9 through March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street.

Jacob Dickey

Crumm (Grease, Disaster!) will take on the role of the Man in Business Suit Levitating emoji while Dickey (Aladdin) will play Smiling Face with Sunglasses (aka "Sunny"). Newly announced cast members also include Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Woman Dancing and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line) as Man Dancing.



They join a previously announced cast that includes Olivier winner Lesli Margherita as Princess, Josh Lamon as Prince, Tony nominee Lucas Steele as Skull, Ann Harada as Pile of Poo, Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Felicia Boswell as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss as Construction Worker, George Abud as Nerd Face and Emojiland co-writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize").



Directed by Tom Caruso and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Schein and Keith Harrison, Emojiland follows a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn't want a prince, a skull dying for deletion, a nerd face too smart for his own good, a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society—and a heart—can face: Who are we? And who matters?



Emojiland will feature choreography by Kenny Ingram and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, with scenic design by David Goldstein, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions.