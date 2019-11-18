Great Comet Star Lucas Steele Sets Stage Return in Off-Broadway Musical Emojiland

Lucas Steele is headed back to the stage. The Tony-nominated standout of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 will take on the role of Skull in Emojiland, a new musical scheduled to play The Duke on 42nd Street this winter. The previously announced off-Broadway production will run for a limited engagement from January 9 through March 8, 2020.



Steele was honored with a Tony nom as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his stirring turn as Anatole in The Great Comet. His credits also include a Broadway performance in The Threepenny Opera and an off-Broadway turn in The Kid.



Steele joins previously announced Emojiland cast that includes Olivier winner Lesli Margherita as Princess, Josh Lamon as Prince, Ann Harada as Pile of Poo, Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Felicia Boswell as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss as Construction Worker, George Abud as Nerd Face and Emojiland co-writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize").



Directed by Tom Caruso and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Schein and Keith Harrison, Emojiland follows a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn't want a prince, a skull dying for deletion, a nerd face too smart for his own good, a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society—and a heart—can face: Who are we? And who matters?



Emojiland will feature choreography by Kenny Ingram and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, with scenic design by David Goldstein, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions.