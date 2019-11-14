Ann Harada & More to Join Lesli Margherita & Josh Lamon in Emojiland Musical Off-Broadway

Additional casting is here for the off-Broadway transfer of the new musical Emojiland. The previously announced tuner, which played a cheered 2018 run at the New York Musical Festival, will run from January 9 through March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street.



New cast members include Ann Harada (Cinderella, Avenue Q) as Pile of Poo, Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Felicia Boswell (Shuffle Along, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, Les Misérables) as Construction Worker, George Abud (The Band's Visit, The Resistible Rise of Arturo UI) as Nerd Face and Emojiland co-writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize").



They join the previously announced Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro The Musical, Chasing Rainbows) as Princess and Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince.



Directed by Tom Caruso and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Schein and Keith Harrison, Emojiland follows a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn't want a prince, a skull dying for deletion, a nerd face too smart for his own good, a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society—and a heart—can face: Who are we? And who matters?



Emojiland will feature choreography by Kenny Ingram and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, with scenic design by David Goldstein, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions.