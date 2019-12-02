Nicola Roberts to Join Vanessa Williams & More in West End City of Angels

Popular singer Nicola Roberts has been cast as Avril/Mallory in the upcoming West End transfer of City of Angels. The previously announced production, which began in 2014 at London's Donmar Warehouse, will move to the Garrick Theatre starting on March 5, 2020.



Roberts is most known as a former member of the music group Girls Aloud. City of Angels will mark her stage debut.



Roberts joins a previously announced cast that includes Vanessa Williams as Carla/Alaura, Rosalie Craig as Gabby/Bobbi, Hadley Fraser as Stine and Rebecca Trehearn as Donna/Oolie.



Featuring music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel and a book by Larry Gelbart, City of Angels alternates between the story of a mystery writer who hopes to break into the movies and the suave 1940s detective he created. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1989, winning six 1990 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The tuner then made its West End debut in 1993.



Rounding out the revival cast will be Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six, Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley, Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr. Mandril and Joshua St. Clair as Peter Kingsley. Completing the company are Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid.



Director Josie Rourke will reunite the creative team from the Donmar engagement, which includes choregrapher Stephen Mear and designer Robert Jones.