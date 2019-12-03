Les Miz Heads to the Movies! See the Cast of the Staged Concert Gear Up for Upcoming Screenings

Can you hear the people sing? They certainly will be when Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular staged concert version of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Misérables arrives in U.S. movie theaters on December 8 and 11. The performance was filmed at London’s Gielgud Theatre, and now, fans can take in the sweeping score and story—popcorn in hand! Leading an outstanding company are Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine and Matt Lucas as Thénardier. Check out this photo of the full cast in costume at the movies, and then be sure to experience Les Misérables – The Staged Concert in a movie theater near you! Take in the powerful trailer below.