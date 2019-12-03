Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Les Miz Heads to the Movies! See the Cast of the Staged Concert Gear Up for Upcoming Screenings

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 3, 2019
Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and the cast of "Les Misérables – The Staged Concert"
(Photo: Matt Crockett)

Can you hear the people sing? They certainly will be when Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular staged concert version of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Misérables arrives in U.S. movie theaters on December 8 and 11. The performance was filmed at London’s Gielgud Theatre, and now, fans can take in the sweeping score and story—popcorn in hand! Leading an outstanding company are Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine and Matt Lucas as Thénardier. Check out this photo of the full cast in costume at the movies, and then be sure to experience Les Misérables – The Staged Concert in a movie theater near you! Take in the powerful trailer below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jordan Fisher to Play Title Role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
  2. Beth Leavel & Taylor Iman Jones to Headline World Premiere Devil Wears Prada Musical
  3. Johnny Depp Is Producing an Unauthorized Michael Jackson Musical Told from the Perspective of His Glove
  4. Idina Menzel Revisits Rent with a Moving Performance of 'Seasons of Love' on Strictly Come Dancing
  5. Les Miz Heads to the Movies! See the Cast of the Staged Concert
Back to Top
Newsletters