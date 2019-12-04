Tickets Are Now on Sale for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen Starring Dan Stevens

Tickets are now on sale for the the Broadway premiere of Martin McDonagh's Olivier-winning comedy Hangmen. The production, directed by Matthew Dunster, will begin previews on February 28, 2020 and officially open on March 19 at the Golden Theatre.

Hangmen takes place in England on the day when hanging has been abolished; in a small pub sits Harry, who is infamously known as the second-best hangman in England. Among the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news are his old assistant Syd and the peculiar Mooney, who lurk with very different motives.

Initial casting includes Dan Stevens as Mooney, Mark Addy as as Harry, Tracie Bennett as Alice, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Gaby French as Shirley, Richard Hollis as Bill and John Horton as Arthur.

Hangmen will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Ian Dickinson.