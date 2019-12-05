Howard McGillin & More to Join Charles Busch in His New Comedy The Confession of Lily Dare

Casting is complete for The Confession of Lily Dare, a new comedy by Tony-nominated playwright Charles Busch, set to play off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre in 2020. Carl Andress will direct the production of Primary Stages, scheduled to begin previews on January 11 and officially open on January 29.

Charles Busch

Playwright Busch will head a cast that will also include two-time Tony nominee Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard), Christopher Borg (Judith of Bethulia), Kendal Sparks (Judith of Bethulia) and Jennifer Van Dyck (Judith of Bethulia).

The Confession of Lily Dare tells the story of one woman's tumultuous passage from convent girl to glittering cabaret chanteuse to infamous madame of a string of brothels—all while hiding her undying devotion to the child she was forced to abandon.

The production will feature set design by B.T. Whitehill, costume design by Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, sound design by Bart Fasbender and music/arrangements by Tom Judson.

The Confession of Lily Dare was first seen in a brief run at Theater for the New City in April of 2018.