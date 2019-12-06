The Lighting Thief Cast Recording Receives Deluxe Edition & Karaoke Album

Get ready to rock out to your favorite songs from The Lighting Thief. Broadway Records has announced the release of a karaoke album from the fan-favorite Broadway musical, currently available digitally, as well as a deluxe edition of the original cast recording. Physical copies of the deluxe album are available exclusively via Broadway Records.

The album's deluxe edition includes five additional songs sung by the musical's original Broadway company, led by Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson, Kristin Stokes as Annabeth and Jorrel Javier as Grover/Mr. D. The Lighting Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki, musical direction by Wiley DeWeese and orchestrations by Rokicki and DeWeese.

With a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett, The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt. Rounding out the company are Ryan Knowles as Chiron, James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke, Jalynn Steele as Sally and Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarisse, with T. Shyvonne Stewart, Izzy Figueroa and Sam Leicht.

The Lighting Thief began Broadway previews on September 20 and officially opened on October 16. The musical will conclude its limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre on January 5, 2020.