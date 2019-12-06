Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Chris McCarrell (center) with the cast of "The Lightning Thief"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The Lightning Thief Cast Recording Receives Deluxe Edition & Karaoke Album

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 6, 2019

Get ready to rock out to your favorite songs from The Lightning Thief. Broadway Records has announced the release of a karaoke album from the fan-favorite Broadway musical, currently available digitally, as well as a deluxe edition of the original cast recording. Physical copies of the deluxe album are available exclusively via Broadway Records.

The album's deluxe edition includes five additional songs sung by the musical's original Broadway company, led by Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson, Kristin Stokes as Annabeth and Jorrel Javier as Grover/Mr. D. The Lightning Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki, musical direction by Wiley DeWeese and orchestrations by Rokicki and DeWeese.

With a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett, The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt. Rounding out the company are Ryan Knowles as Chiron, James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke, Jalynn Steele as Sally and Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarisse, with T. Shyvonne Stewart, Izzy Figueroa and Sam Leicht.

The Lightning Thief began Broadway previews on September 20 and officially opened on October 16. The musical will conclude its limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre on January 5, 2020.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Samantha Barks to Let It Go as Elsa in West End Premiere of Frozen
  2. Choreographer Sonya Tayeh on Expressing Impossible Love and Her Ravishing Moulin Rouge! Dancers
  3. Broadway's Mean Girls Stars Sing 'Jingle Bell Rock' in Rockefeller Center
  4. Get a First Look at Caroline Bowman, Caroline Innerbichler & More in Disney's Frozen Tour
  5. See Alanis Morissette & the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Get Reflective in These Exclusive Portraits

Star Files

Jorrel Javier
Chris McCarrell
Kristin Stokes
Back to Top
Newsletters