Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway's Hamilton Welcomes Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 10, 2019
Krystal Joy Brown
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Krystal Joy Brown joins the Broadway production of Hamilton on December 10. The strong-voiced stage veteran takes over the leading role of Eliza in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical, replacing Tony nominee Denée Benton, who played her final performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on December 8.

Brown has previously appeared on Broadway in Big Fish, Motown The Musical and Leap of Faith. She was seen off-Broadway in Falling for Eve.

The current Hamilton cast also includes Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Hamilton

A fresh look at the era of the Founding Fathers.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Andrew Lloyd Webber & More Earn 2020 Golden Globe Nominations
  2. Tony Goldwyn to Fill In for John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance
  3. Watch Jeanna de Waal Belt Out 'If' from the Princess Diana Musical, Diana
  4. They Love Play Rehearsal! Scott Folan, Blake Patrick Anderson & More Set for London's Be More Chill
  5. Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, Julia Murney & More Join Between the Lines Off-Broadway

Star Files

Krystal Joy Brown
Back to Top
Newsletters