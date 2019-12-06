Sponsored
Go Head Over Feet Celebrating the Opening Night of Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 6, 2019
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

There's one hand in our pocket and one hand applauding the cast and creative team of Jagged Little Pill! The new musical featuring the hit songs of Alanis Morissette officially opened at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre on December 5. Featuring Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill was brought to life by book writer Diablo Cody and director Diane Paulus with the blessing of Morissette. Go inside the rockin' opening night by checking out these photos and be sure to see it for yourself.

Jagged Little Pill

A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s award-winning album.
Newsletters