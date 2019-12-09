Ramin Karimloo & More Tapped for The Secret Garden at the London Palladium

Theater fans love a chance to see Ramin Karimloo onstage! Concert performances of the Tony-winning musical The Secret Garden will take place at the London Palladium on April 4, 2020. The cast will include Karimloo, Lucie Jones and Jac Yarrow. Nick Winston will direct.



Karimloo was last seen on Broadway in Anastasia. The Olivier Award-nominated actor best known for originating the role of The Phantom in the West End’s Love Never Dies. He has appeared in The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables in the West End, as well as playing Enroljas in the 25th anniversary concert of Les Miz for PBS. Karimloo made his Broadway debut in Les Misérables as Jean Valjean in 2014.



Based on the 1911 novel The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the book and lyrics are by Marsha Norman, with music by Lucy Simon. Orphaned while living in India, 10-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire, England to live with her embittered, reclusive Uncle Archibald, whom she has never met. There, the ill-tempered and lonely Mary meets Martha, a chambermaid, who tells her of a secret garden which belonged to her aunt Lily before she died. Mary's search for the garden introduces her to a slew of other characters and a spirited robin that seems to be trying to talk to her.



Love Never Dies co-stars Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo reunited alongside Cheyenne Jackson in two concert performances of The Secret Garden in February 2016 at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.